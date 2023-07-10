Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,371,000 after buying an additional 163,630 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $276.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.