Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,109 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average of $181.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

