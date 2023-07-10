UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 21,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.84.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $461.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

