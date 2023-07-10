UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Reduced by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,862,000 after purchasing an additional 759,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $461.58 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $429.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

