Semus Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

