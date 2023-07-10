Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

