Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

