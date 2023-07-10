Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 205,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PEP opened at $183.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

