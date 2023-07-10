Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,103 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

PFE opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

