Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 150.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 20,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 186,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

