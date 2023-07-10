PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $183.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.93.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

