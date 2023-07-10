Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 66,163 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,163 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $56,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

PFE opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

