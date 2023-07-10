Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kimco Realty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,943,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $3,017,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Kimco Realty by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

