Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Textron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Textron’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

