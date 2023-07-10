Hendley & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $148.80 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.34. The company has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

