Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $52,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV opened at $429.40 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.73 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several analysts have commented on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

