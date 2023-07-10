Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,636.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,645.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,510.43. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

