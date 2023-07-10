Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $236,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 76.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,608,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.