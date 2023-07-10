Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $210,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $5,143,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 14.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

BKNG stock opened at $2,636.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,645.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,510.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

