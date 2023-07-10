Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE UNH opened at $461.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $429.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

