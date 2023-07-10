Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 87,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 177,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 15,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

