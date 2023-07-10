Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $222.29 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $222,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7 %

UNH opened at $461.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.