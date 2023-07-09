Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

