Tufton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

