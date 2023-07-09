Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

