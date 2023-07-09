Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,623 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

