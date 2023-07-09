Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $144.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $421.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $147.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

