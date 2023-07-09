NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,752,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $124,060,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $425.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.20 and its 200-day moving average is $272.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

