Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 533 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,283 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 482,122 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,869 shares of company stock worth $23,452,678 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

