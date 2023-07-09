Monument Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

