MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Thomas Bull Sells 516 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $388.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $418.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

