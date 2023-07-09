Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments Price Performance

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.