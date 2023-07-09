Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 255 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Generac were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac Price Performance

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $136.08 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.