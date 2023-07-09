Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.16 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

