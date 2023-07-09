Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,254 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 30.8% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The stock has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

