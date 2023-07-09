LGT Group Foundation Has $78.95 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.5 %

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

