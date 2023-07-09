Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $159.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.52.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

