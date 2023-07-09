IFP Advisors Inc Sells 462 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after buying an additional 920,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $194.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.09.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

