Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $392,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Moderna Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,005 shares of company stock worth $57,483,125 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.