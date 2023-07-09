Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

