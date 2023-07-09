Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,242 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

NYSE:AJG opened at $214.05 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.