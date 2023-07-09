Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 583,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.9 %

SWK opened at $90.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $118.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

