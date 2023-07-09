Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.6 %

MTB stock opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.18.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

