Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

