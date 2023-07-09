Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 93,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

JPM stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $147.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

