Empire Financial Management Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $421.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.