Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,544 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

