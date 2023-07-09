David J Yvars Group Buys Shares of 1,338 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.