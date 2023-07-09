David J Yvars Group Buys Shares of 1,338 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

