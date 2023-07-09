Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,782,001 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,782,001 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

