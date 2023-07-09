Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 13,327 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

